Things got chippy during Monday night's game between the Eagles and Seahawks. During the second half, Eagles wideout A.J. Brown was actually bumped by a Seahawks staffer while Brown was on the visiting sideline.

Brown had shoved Seahawks cornerback Michael Jackson, which apparently inspired the Seattle staffer to get physical with Brown. Brown responded by shoving and having words with the staffer before officials intervened.

The Eagles are no strangers to sideline issues. The team's head of security, Dom DiSandro, has reportedly been banned from Philadelphia's sideline for the remainder of the year after making contact with the 49ers' Dre Greenlaw back in Week 13.