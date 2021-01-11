A football coach usually has to keep an eye out for a Gatorade bath after winning a big playoff game. That being said, most playoff football games aren't usually broadcast on Nickelodeon...but Sunday's Saints-Bears wild-card game was, which means that the postgame bath looked a little different for Sean Payton.

Ahead of New Orleans' 21-9 win over Chicago, Payton said he would love to "get slimed, whatever that means" if his team came away victorious. For those not in the know, it's a longstanding Nickelodeon tradition to dump green slime over the heads of stars that appear on the network. That same green slime was worked into Sunday's broadcast in various ways.

After the game, Payton followed through on his willingness to partake in the tradition:

Good on Payton for sticking to his promise, though it looks like the slime might be a little tougher to wash out of the gameday attire (and the hair) than a regular Gatorade shower.

Sunday's contest was aired on both CBS and Nickelodeon, with the latter broadcast geared toward capturing and informing a younger audience. The experiment seemed like a big success from an entertainment standpoint, as it was the talk of Twitter throughout the afternoon on Sunday.