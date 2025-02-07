Shannon Sharpe gave his big brother his first Super Bowl ring over a quarter century ago. Sharpe, who has long given credit to his older brother for helping launch his Pro Football Hall of Fame career, informed his brother, Sterling, that he too will be inducted into the Pro Football Hall of Fame.

The Sharpes will become the first pair of bothers to be enshrined in Canton, Ohio. Sharpe, a former All-Pro receiver with the Packers, will be part of the 2025 induction class.

You can see Sharpe and each of this year's inductees receive the news of their Hall of Fame selection in the video below. Along with Sharpe, former cornerback Eric Allen, former pass rusher Jared Allen and former tight end Antonio Gates will also be inducted this summer.

The only senior candidate in this year's induction class, Sharpe would have been inducted much earlier if not for an injury that prematurely ended his career at the age of 29. While the injury delayed his induction, the voters have ultimately decided to honor his career that included five Pro Bowls and three All-Pro nods form 1989-94. In 1992, Shape became the second player since the 1970 merger to led the league in receptions, receiving yards and touchdown catches.

Sterling Sharpe presented his younger brother upon his Hall of Fame induction in 2011. Shannon, who won three Super Bowls during his Hall of Fame career, will likely be asked to return the favor this summer.