One of Shedeur Sanders' first orders of business upon his arrival at the Cleveland Browns' facility Thursday was selecting which item of team-issued clothing he should put on first. After sorting through the options in his locker, Sanders selected a brown, long sleeve Browns shirt, a small but symbolic moment in Sanders' recent football journey.

Less than two weeks ago, Sanders endured a meteoric fall during the 2025 NFL Draft. After not being selected on Day 1, many considered it a shoo-in that Sanders would hear his name called on Day 2. But that didn't happen, either, leaving Sanders to have to wait until the third and final day of the draft to hear his name called.

After the fourth round came and went, it was the Browns who finally took Sanders off the board in the fifth round with the 144th overall pick. The Browns' selection of Sanders was a surprise given that they had already taken another quarterback -- Dillon Gabriel -- near the end of the third round the previous night.

Despite the draft not necessarily going to plan, Sanders exuded positivity throughout the three-day process. He has continued to display that positivity since being drafted by the Browns, whose quarterback room also includes veteran Joe Flacco and former first-round pick Kenny Pickett.

Sanders' infectious smile made its way around the Browns' facility on Thursday, one day before he and the rest of the team's first-year players will take part in Cleveland's annual rookie minicamp. Part of Sanders' first day on campus was checking out the team's practice field.

While most rookie minicamps go under the radar, expect things to be a little different this year in Cleveland, largely due to the presence of Sanders.