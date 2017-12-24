LOOK: Snowfall is starting to get crazy for Browns-Bears Christmas Eve game

If Santa needs a place to land his sleigh on Sunday, he might want to head to Solder Field because there's plenty of snow in Chicago. Two weeks after the Colts and Bills played in the wildest snow game of the 2017 season, it looks like we're going to be rewarded with another wild snow game.

Soldier Field in Chicago is already covered in snow as the Browns and Bears get ready for their 1 p.m. ET kickoff.

So how much snow should we expect to see during the course of the game?

Glad you asked because the Browns actually had offensive lineman Joe Thomas do an all-out weather report on Sunday morning, and we wouldn't want that to go to waste.

“If it looks like I’m turning into a snow man … it’s because it’s snowing.” ⛄️



Our Chief Meteorologist @joethomas73 reporting from Soldier Field: pic.twitter.com/PkSu2TB8hF — Cleveland Browns (@Browns) December 24, 2017

According to Thomas, who is not actually an accredited meteorologist, the Chicago area is expected to get up to four inches of snow during the game.

During pregame warm-ups, the field was completely covered by snow.

She’s pretty. Pretty fucking freezing. A post shared by Zac Jackson (@akronjackson) on Dec 24, 2017 at 8:23am PST

Of course, just because it's cold doesn't mean you can't still wear shorts outside. In a total power move, Bears offensive lineman Cody Whitehair decided to head out to pregame wearing shorts and a long-sleeved t-shirt.

Although Whitehair is a brave soul, not everyone is as crazy as he is. Some players actually bundled up before they went out for warm-ups.

Eye 2 Eye. #CLEvsCHI A post shared by Chicago Bears (@chicagobears) on Dec 24, 2017 at 8:42am PST

By the way, they guy driving the snow plow has definitely been earning his paycheck during pregame.

It's almost fitting that snow is falling on the field for this Christmas Eve game, especially when you consider the fact that it will probably take a true Christmas miracle for the Browns to pull off their first win of the season.

If you're a Browns fan who is holding on to hope, we do have some good news for you: In his past 35 games, Hue Jackson is 2-0 on Christmas Eve and 0-33 in all other games.