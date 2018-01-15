LOOK: Someone made a huge preseason bet on the Jaguars to win Super Bowl LII

Apparently, there were only two people in the world who thought the Jaguars were good enough to win the Super Bowl this year, and both of them are going to be paid handsomely if the Jags end up winning the Lombardi Trophy.

One of the first people to jump on the Jaguars' Super Bowl bandwagon this year was Jags defensive lineman Malik Jackson, who predicted back in July that Jacksonville would win the Super Bowl this season.

Malik Jackson says Jaguars will win the Super Bowl https://t.co/65G6a6ymk7 pic.twitter.com/ulnU9feZLD — Around The NFL (@AroundTheNFL) July 21, 2017

If the Jaguars end up winning it all, Jackson and the rest of his teammate will each walk away with an extra $219,000 in playoff bonus money.

If the Jags were to win the Super Bowl, the other big winner will be some random better in Las Vegas who dropped some serious money on the Jags to win it all back in February. Five days after the Patriots win in Super Bowl LI, someone walked into a William Hill Sportsbook in Las Vegas and bet $990 that Jacksonville would win Super Bowl LII.

Now, that might not sound like a ton of money, but the bettor got 100-to-1 odds, which means he'll walk away with $99,000 in winnings if the Jaguars upset the Patriots on Sunday and go on to win Super Bowl.

Five days after Super Bowl LI, someone actually bet $990 on the Jaguars to win Super Bowl LII AND THEY GOT 100-to-1 odds. Could potentially win $99,000. Some of the biggest Super Bowl LII bets (via @WilliamHill) #Patriots #Jaguars pic.twitter.com/iPDbR5Grvm — John Breech (@johnbreech) January 14, 2018

A lot of gambling eyes are going to be on the Jags-Patriots game this week, and that's because there were also some big preseason Super Bowl bets on the Patriots. Back in September, someone bet $53,700 that the Patriots would win Super Bowl LII. If that happens, the bettor will walk away with $150,000 in winnings. I know kind of how that guy feels, the Patriots were my preseason pick to win it all; I just won't win $150,000 if it happens.

