LOOK: Someone wrote an erotic novel about Cam Newton, titled 'Dabbin' with Cam'

It has been far too long since an aspiring author inked an erotic novel about a famous NFL player, so it's a pretty big relief to find out that Caroline Blue has dropped "Dabbin' With Cam," an erotic novel about a young woman who has a romantic tryst with the Carolina Panthers quarterback.

The novel emerged on social media after someone spotted it on Amazon (suffice to say, some NSFW material here, people) -- it isn't even new, necessarily, with Blue having published the story in January 2016. But it's new to us and therefore magnificent.

via Amazon.com

I can't stop laughing at that fake Cam on the cover of the book. And the fact that he's not actually dabbing in the background and the fact that it looks a lot like a player from either ESPN's "Playmakers" or "Any Given Sunday" makes me chuckle as well.

This is, somehow, not the first time someone has penned an erotic novel about an NFL player. Lacey Noonan, another aspiring young author, penned a novel about Patriots tight end Rob Gronkowski back in 2015. It was such a rousing success that we got a sequel to "A Gronking to Remember."

The description of the novel featuring a fictional Cam is ... something else. It's stuffed with innuendo, which you can check out at the Amazon link above, if that's your thing.

I probably won't be buying the book to find out exactly what happens either: the reviews on Amazon are not exactly great. Here's one that gives it two stars for being accidentally hilarious:

I have never laughed so hard in my life. It started off okay enough but tumbled into a complete and total mess. I gave this 2 stars because I literally had tears in my eyes, I laughed so hard. The football analogies did me in. It was a quick read.

And one person used the review section to take a subtle shot at Cam and the Panthers for their loss in the Super Bowl against the Broncos.

This book started off great, but it just couldn't keep the momentum going through the end. The result was an embarrassment. It's as if the book just walked off.

Ouch. Maybe NFL erotica isn't going to take off in as big a way as the authors of these books are hoping. Poor Blue didn't even get Gilbert Gottfried to read her book yet.