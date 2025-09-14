Kaleb Johnson's NFL career has not started the way he or the Steelers probably envisioned when Pittsburgh selected the Iowa standout in the third round of this year's draft. Johnson's rough start now includes a major special teams mistake that led to a Seahawks' touchdown in Week 2.

The mistake occurred while returning a kickoff early in the fourth quarter after the Seahawks took a three-point lead. Instead of successfully fielding the kick, Johnson let the ball go through his hands and into the end zone, which was corralled by Seattle's George Holani for a Seattle touchdown.

The scene evoked memories of former Steelers running back Barry Foster way back in 1990. Like Johnson, Foster was a rookie when he committed a similar special teams gaffe that led to an early touchdown for the 49ers.

Foster overcome the mistake and enjoyed a successful, albeit brief, run in Pittsburgh. It's safe to say that Johnson hopes for a similar story.

Drafted to help replace Najee Harris (who signed with the Chargers during free agency), Johnson received just one carry for -1 yards in Pittsburgh's Week 1 win over the Jets. He had just one carry for 1 yard against Seattle prior to his muff.