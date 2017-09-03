LOOK: Steelers' Le'Veon Bell rewards fan who supported him during his holdout

A holdout can split a fan base in half. Some fans take the team's side in the matter because they believe a player's absence from the preseason negatively impacts a team's development and chemistry. Others side with the player, who is only trying to get the money that he deserves.

Steelers start running back Le'Veon Bell, who ended his holdout on Friday, is rewarding a fan who stuck with him the entire summer. On Sunday, Bell offered the fan a free trip to a Steelers game.

If you didn't turn on Le'Veon this whole time, RT this or raise your hand🙋🏻‍♂️🙋🏻‍♂️🙋🏻‍♂️ — Jim Racalto (@Racalto_SCU) September 1, 2017 just let me know which game youu wanna come to, I got youu on your game tickets, flight, your stay, & dinner on me ... ✊🏾✊🏾 https://t.co/f8aJl5pkTK — Le'Veon Bell (@L_Bell26) September 3, 2017

In 12 regular-season games last year, Bell accumulated 1,884 yards from scrimmage. In the Steelers' first two playoff games, he rushed for 337 yards. When healthy, he's arguably the best back in football, though David Johnson would certainly have something to say about that.

That's why his contract demands reasonable. Bell, who was slapped with the franchise tag this offseason, will make roughly $12 million this season. That's a ton of money, but the franchise tag doesn't offer any sort of long-term security. Considering Bell has a history of serious injuries, he's right to crave a long-term deal.

And I'm not just saying that so Bell offers me a free trip too. I'm saying it because Bell is an unstoppable force and deserves to be paid like it.