The Pittsburgh Steelers have taken their talents to South Beach. Quarterbacks Kenny Pickett and Mitch Trubisky are among the group of Steelers players who are taking part in unofficial offseason practices in Florida.

Videos emerged this week on social media showing Pickett and Trubisky throwing passes to teammates in preparation for the 2023 season. Along with Pickett, fellow 2022 rookies George Pickens, Connor Heyward and Calvin Austin II are spending this part of their first NFL offseason working on their craft with their teammates.

Also participating in these practices is Diontae Johnson, the team's receiving leader each of the last three years.

Despite rumblings about him possibly being moved this offseason, Trubisky, who is heading into the final year of his two-year contract, has decided to further strengthen his rapport with his current teammates while showing why he was one of the Steelers' captains in 2022.

Defensive players have made the trip down to Florida, too. Mark Robinson, a 2022 seventh-round pick who will be competing for a starting job beside fellow inside linebacker Myles Jack, is also down south working on his craft.

Steelers fans should be pleased to see the players' commitment to working together during the offseason. While many quarterbacks don't show up until training camp, Pickett and Trubisky are working with their teammates weeks before the official start of spring. That extra work should pay dividends during the season, particularly for a Steelers offense that is hoping to make big strides next season.

The Steelers' early start to 2023 calls to mind Hall of Fame basketball coach Pat Riley's famous quote that was delivered during the Lakers' Showtime era of the 1980s.

"Hard work guarantees you nothing," Riley said, "but without it, you don't stand a chance."