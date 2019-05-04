LOOK: Steelers' Ryan Shazier gets married, is able to dance at wedding less than 18 months after devastating injury

After suffering a devastating back injury in December 2017, doctors were worried that Steelers linebacker Ryan Shazier might not ever walk again. However, not only has Shazier been back on his feet for months, but he can even dance now, and we know that because he got to show off his moves at his wedding on Friday.

Shazier got married to his long-time partner, Michelle Rodriguez, at a hotel in Pittsburgh. Although there were multiple Steelers players in attendance, Shazier and Rodriguez were the stars of the show.

Dozens of pictures and videos from the wedding made their way to social media over the weekend and one of the most inspirational videos came from Steelers linebacker Olasunkanmi Adeniyi, who caught some nice footage of Shazier dancing with his wife.

About a year and a half ago, Ryan Shazier was told he had a 20% chance of ever walking again. This was him today at his wedding.. Anything is possible! 🙏🏼🙏🏼



This man is such an inspiration to all! #Shalieve @RyanShazier pic.twitter.com/Z0eOqoj42t — Steel Faithful (@Steel_Faithful) May 4, 2019

That is a guy who looks like he's having some serious fun.

Another video -- this one from Steelers teammate Josh Dobbs -- shows Shazier and Rodriguez cutting their wedding cake.

The Shazier's cutting their wedding cake. Congratulations to Ryan and his family! (Via Josh Dobbs' IG) #Steelers pic.twitter.com/ynY6g3kvHH — BTSC Steelers (@btsteelcurtain) May 4, 2019

Someone else also shared a family picture that was taken at the wedding.

Multiple Steelers players attended the event, including Dobbs, Adeniyi, James Conner, JuJu Smith-Schuster and T.J. Watt.

The wedding came roughly 16 months after Shazier suffered his back injury. The linebacker, who's hoping to eventually return to the NFL, hasn't suited up for the Steelers since December 2017, when he suffered a spinal contusion while trying to make a tackle during a game against the Bengals.

Although Shazier won't be returning to football in 2019 -- the Steelers have already placed him on the physically unable to perform list for the season -- he will be paid for the year. Back in March, the team announced that they would be tolling his contract, which means he'll make several hundred thousand dollars while he's on the PUP list.

Shazier might not be returning to action this season, but he has been very involved with the team. The linebacker has been a regular at practices while he rehabs his injury. Shazier has been regularly posting rehab updates from his Instagram account, which you can follow by clicking here.