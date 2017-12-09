LOOK: Steelers to honor injured teammate Ryan Shazier with customized cleats
Shazier, who suffered a brutal back injury on Monday, underwent surgery on Wednesday
The Steelers will be without linebacker Ryan Shazier against the Ravens on Sunday as Shazier continues to recover from a terrifying back injury that he suffered on Monday night. They will, however, honor Shazier.
Take a look at Antonio Brown's cleats, which feature the hashtag #Shalieve:
And here's a look at some of the other cleats you might see on Sunday:
Shazier suffered the injury on Monday night when he made a hard tackle with his helmet down. He remained down on the field for several minutes before getting stretched off and taken to the hospital, where he remained for a couple nights. After eventually returning to Pittsburgh on Wednesday, he underwent spinal stabilization surgery that night.
The Steelers will miss Shazier against the Ravens, but at this point, football isn't what matters. Hopefully, he can recover fully so that the injury doesn't impact his day-to-day life moving forward.
-
Peters suspended for spat with coach
It turns out, Peters' suspension wasn't just about his flag toss
-
Watt on broken leg: 'Easier mentally'
The Texans' star opens up about his recovery from a season-ending injury
-
Geno Smith's dad got death threat call
Smith started one game over Manning and as a result, ended Manning's starting streak
-
Amari Cooper listed as questionable
Cooper has been dealing with an ankle injury but he got on the field on Friday
-
Week 14 injuries: Tyrod questionable
Here's every official injury designation for each NFL team for Week 14
-
Week 14 NFL odds and picks: Pats cover
Our computer model simulated every Week 13 NFL game 10,000 times with very surprising resu...
Add a Comment