LOOK: Steelers to honor injured teammate Ryan Shazier with customized cleats

The Steelers will be without linebacker Ryan Shazier against the Ravens on Sunday as Shazier continues to recover from a terrifying back injury that he suffered on Monday night. They will, however, honor Shazier.

Take a look at Antonio Brown's cleats, which feature the hashtag #Shalieve:

The Steelers are honoring Ryan Shazier by wearing custom cleats on Sunday



Here's a look at @AB84's by @coreypaneart #SHALIEVE pic.twitter.com/QdThLPtzEb — Sports Illustrated (@SInow) December 9, 2017

And here's a look at some of the other cleats you might see on Sunday:

Several Steelers will wear cleats supporting Ryan Shazier on Sunday. (via @coreypaneart) pic.twitter.com/6XxIBcvvRj — SportsCenter (@SportsCenter) December 9, 2017

Shazier suffered the injury on Monday night when he made a hard tackle with his helmet down. He remained down on the field for several minutes before getting stretched off and taken to the hospital, where he remained for a couple nights. After eventually returning to Pittsburgh on Wednesday, he underwent spinal stabilization surgery that night.

The Steelers will miss Shazier against the Ravens, but at this point, football isn't what matters. Hopefully, he can recover fully so that the injury doesn't impact his day-to-day life moving forward.