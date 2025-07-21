The Pittsburgh Steelers unveiled new alternate uniforms honoring their 1933 season and the first NFL team in franchise history. Pittsburgh will debut its new look in Week 8 against the Green Bay Packers, one of new quarterback Aaron Rodgers' former teams.

"We're excited to unveil our new throwback uniforms which not only pay tribute to the origins of the Steelers franchise but also to the deep connection we have to our hometown of Pittsburgh," Steelers president Art Rooney II said in a statement. "It's especially fitting that we'll debut these uniforms on Sunday night, October 26 when we play the Green Bay Packers -- another franchise in the league with a long and rich history."

Pittsburgh, which joined the NFL in 1933, is the seventh-oldest franchise in the league and the oldest franchise in the AFC. The 1933 alternates are fashioned after that first season in the league, complete with beige pants and a new yellow helmet with a black stripe and gray facemask, to match the primarily yellow jerseys.

The uniforms also honor Pittsburgh itself with the City of Pittsburgh crest on the left shoulder.

The Steelers made a big move by signing Rodgers in June. Rodgers, most recently with the New York Jets, spent the first 18 seasons of his career with the Packers after entering the league as the 24th overall pick in the 2005 NFL Draft.

He led Green Bay to a win against -- ironically -- the Steelers in Super Bowl 45 and was named the game's MVP. He was also a four-time NFL MVP, four-time first-team All-Pro and 10-time Pro Bowler with the Packers.