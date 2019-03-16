LOOK: Stefon Diggs' brother posts, then deletes picture of Diggs in Redskins uniform

In today's episode of NFL drama, we have some unexpected speculation regarding Stefon Diggs, and it involves the team that just acquired his former quarterback.

As 12UP, Rotoworld and fans on Twitter pointed out, Diggs' brother, Trevon, posted a picture of the star Minnesota Vikings wide receiver in a Washington Redskins uniform on Instagram Saturday morning. The post has since been deleted, but it hasn't stopped D.C. fans from gossiping about what it could have meant. After all, as one Washington fan noted, you don't just wake up and randomly decide to IG a picture of your brother in another team's jersey, do you. Or do you?

Stefon Diggs’ brother posted this to his Instagram today. pic.twitter.com/R6JSTAfj0A — Redskinstoday (@redskinstoday_) March 16, 2019

As another D.C. sports fan noted via Twitter, Diggs' brother also shared the image via his Instagram story, apparently with the caption, "Bring him home."

Stefon Diggs bro posted this on his story also. #Redskins pic.twitter.com/zXvQK0BGOm — Zac (@DCzWall) March 16, 2019

Diggs, of course, was born and raised in Maryland, where he starred for the Terrapins in college -- and where Washington plays its home games. The Redskins' newest quarterback, Case Keenum, also happens to be an old friend -- the same guy who threw him the "Minneapolis Miracle" touchdown while serving as the Vikings' starter in 2017. There's also the fact that Washington was reportedly among teams interested in Antonio Brown, another big-name receiver, before the Oakland Raiders landed him this offseason.

There are, however, no reports of the Vikings shopping Diggs or the Redskins pursuing him. The former fifth-round draft pick has been a steady starter for Minnesota since emerging as a rookie in 2015. The 25-year-old caught a career-high 102 passes in 2018, finishing his first season alongside QB Kirk Cousins with 1,021 yards and nine touchdowns -- also personal bests.