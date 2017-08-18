LOOK: Stefon Diggs loves Starbucks so he's using Starbucks-themed cleats in Seattle
The Vikings' receiver is wearing his heart on his foot
Vikings receiver Stefon Diggs loves Starbucks. On Friday, the Vikings will play against the Seahawks in Seattle -- the city where Starbucks was founded. So, Diggs is planning on celebrating the occasion.
This might be how he celebrates:
That's right. Those are cleats that are made to look like a cup of coffee from Starbucks. There's the sleeve to prevent burns. There's the boxes that the baristas check. There's the Starbucks logo. And then there's Diggs' name.
Diggs retweeted the photo, which might be his way of confirming that he will actually wear them. And he also posted this message:
Starbucks' response? The feeling is mutual.
Earlier this week, ESPN's Darren Rovell reported that the NFL will be relaxing its normally strict rules on personalized cleats, allowing players to wear custom cleats during pregame warmups. However, personalized cleats will not be allowed during games.
Unfortunately, that probably means we won't be able to watch Diggs catch an actual touchdown while wearing those cleats.
