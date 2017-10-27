LOOK: Steve Smith threatens to beat up Michael Irvin and he may not be joking
Things got kind of awkward between Smith and Irvin on Thursday
If there's one retired NFL player you don't want to mess with, it's definitely Steve Smith. If Smith proved one thing during his 16-year career, it's that he's willing to pick a fight with almost anyone.
Remember, this is a guy who once broke a teammate's nose, played with a broken arm, and promised that there would be blood and guts in his first game against Carolina after the Panthers cut him following the 2013 season.
Smith can basically turn into a ball of anger at anytime and he showed off that angry side during Thursday's pregame show before the Dolphins played the Ravens. The drama started when pregame show cut to Michael Irvin, who decided to make fun of Smith's pants. (Note: Never make fun of Steve Smith's pants).
"My wife loves you and she got mad at me for messing with you," Irvin said. "She's going to make me sleep on the couch if I mess with you anymore, so I'm not going to say anything about those pants you have on. I'm not going to say anything."
Smith was not amused at all and he followed up Irvin's comment by threatening to beat him up.
"You know, Mike, I'm going to let you know right now, when I come to L.A., I'm going to whoop your ass," Smith said.
Here's a look at their conversation.
I've watched that video 30 times over the past 24 hours and I still can't tell if Smith is joking or not, so it would probably be in Irvin's best interests to just avoid Smith the next time the two are in L.A. together.
It's probably also worth mentioning that we're likely going to have to ask Smith if he was serious because no one on the internet could tell for sure.
