T.J. Watt found himself in the deep end while trying to do some household chores. The Pittsburgh Steelers linebacker fell into the water while trying to clean his pool. Only his dog was there to witness it, until Watt shared a video of the incident on the internet and made light of the situation.

"Warning.. The activity in this video may be dangerous… don't try at home.. (I am completely ok )," he tweeted on Thursday.

The video shows him using a pool rake while his dog peacefully watched. Watt was doing a good job at first, but perhaps he got a little too confident and stood too close to the edge. The clip shows him falling into the water and making a big splash.

Watt's first instinct was throw his phone out of the water to avoid it getting damaged. His furry companion seemed slightly concern but not enough to run to him right away. His older brother, now-retired defensive end J.J. Watt, also didn't seem too surprised by the accident.

"This is the most "TJ" video I've ever seen in my entire life. (at least this explains why you were late to clean mine today)," J.J. wrote on Twitter, sharing the video of his brother's mishap.

He also left a comment under T.J.'s original tweet with a meme that said "this is a catastrophe."

Fortunately, falling into the pool was just a funny incident that did not result in any injuries. Steelers fans told him in the comments to please be more careful. Some even offered to clean his pool for him to avoid any more accidents because they need him healthy this upcoming season.

While no one wants to see players get injured, this was particularly concerning for Steelers fans because Watt has been struggling with injuries over the past two seasons. Last season -- a year after being named the 2021NFL Defensive Player of the Year -- he partially tore his pectoral muscle in September and did not return until November.