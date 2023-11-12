During an Eras Tour show in Buenos Aires, Argentina this weekend, pop star Taylor Swift changed the lyrics to her hit song "Karma" to reference Travis Kelce. The Kansas City Chiefs have a bye week, which allowed the Super Bowl champion tight end to attend the show.

"Karma is the guy on the Chiefs, coming straight home to me," Swift sang, which sent a wave of cheers across the arena.

Kelce seemed as surprised as the fans when he heard the lyrics and briefly covered his face. He was seen watching the concert in the VIP tent next to her dad, Scott Swift. Scott also seemed amused and clapped for Kelce. The NFL star was seen dancing and having a great time through the night.

Once the concert wrapped up, Swift fans witnessed the artist run up to Kelce to give him a hug and kiss, which created a huge buzz on social media. The two have been making headlines for the past few months as a potential power couple.

Kelce will be back on the football field on Monday as the Chiefs host the Philadelphia Eagles on Nov. 20. Meanwhile, Swift will stay on the road as she travels to Brazil for shows in Rio de Janeiro and São Paulo.