This is a moment singer Taylor Swift and tight end Travis Kelce will remember All Too Well and Forever and Always, something from their Wildest Dreams: Celebrating the Kansas City Chiefs winning the AFC Championship to advance to their second consecutive Super Bowl. Swift and Kelce have been dating since earlier this season and have both been seen supporting the other in their respective jobs.

When Swift is not on tour, she is in the suites at stadiums of Chiefs' games, cheering on No. 87. Swift's first season as an NFL super fan could not be going any better, as her newfound team is now Las Vegas bound.

After the Chiefs defeated the Ravens, 17-10, friends and family of the players were allowed on the field as the Chiefs were presented with the Lamar Hunt Trophy -- given to the winners of the AFC.

Swift and Kelce embraced and were both all smiles. Here is a look at the superstar couple after the big game:

Kelce took the microphone, and the trophy, and delivered his classic, "You gotta fight, for your right, to party" line, as Swift gazed on, grinning.

Swift and Kelce walked together as the tight end looked for his brother, Philadelphia Eagles star center Jason Kelce. Swift and Jason have both been present at the last two playoff games. They met for the first time last week, when Swift was seen laughing as Jason jumped shirtless into the crowd in Buffalo, creating a fun scene in the suite.

She also had a moment with head coach Andy Reid, who is taking his team to their fourth Super Bowl in five years. Reid found Swift among those cheering on the team and pointed at her, causing the Grammy winner to point back, as she had her arm around Kelce's father, Ed.

Swift will soon begin the Tokyo leg of Eras Tour, but there is a way for her to make it to Super Bowl LVIII in Las Vegas in time. I do not imagine she would miss the big game, even if it means some intense travel.

The Chiefs will face the winner of the NFC Championship, played between the San Francisco 49ers and the Detroit Lions.