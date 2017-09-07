LOOK: Teen who found Tom Brady's stolen jersey gets awesome reward from Patriots
Authorities had no idea what happened to Brady's jersey until Dylan Wagner, 19, stepped in
The teenager who cracked the case in the mystery of Tom Brady's missing Super Bowl jersey got a big reward from the Patriots on Thursday: The team hooked him up with tickets to New England's home opener.
After Brady's jersey went missing following Super Bowl LI, authorities were stumped on where it might be until a tip came in from 19-year-old Dylan Wagner.
Wagner, who's a memorabilia collector, had been doing business with Martin Mauricio Ortega, the man who ended up being behind the jersey heist. After selling a jersey to Ortega, the businessman sent Wagner a picture of his collection and that's when Wagner noticed that Ortega had Brady's Super Bowl XLIX jersey in his collection (Brady had been missing two Super Bowl jerseys).
After it became public knowledge that Brady's Super Bowl LI jersey was missing, Wagner knew he needed to talk to authorities.
"I knew exactly who had [the jersey]," Wagner told Boston's WBZ-TV back in April. "[Ortega] sent me 30 photos of his collection. Front and center was Tom Brady's Super Bowl XLIX Jersey. I asked him outright, 'How did you get that?' and he says 'I'll tell you later.'"
As it turned out, Ortega had stolen Brady's jersey after attending Super Bowl LI with a media pass through his former employer, Diario La Prensa, a Mexican newspaper. Ortega was fired shortly after authorities raided his home in March.
After Wagner's tip paid off and authorities recovered the jersey, the Patriots rewarded the teenager with a football signed by Brady back in April. The team sweetened the pot on Thursday by adding a signed Brady jersey (not the stolen Super Bowl one), a pair of Robert Kraft's new Air Force 1s, and a pair of tickets to the the NFL opener.
Patriots owner Robert Kraft presented Wagner with his gift bag before Thursday's game.
"He helped us get our jersey from the Super Bowl," Kraft said. "We're honored to have him here as we have a special celebration tonight.
According to WBZ-TV, the CBS affiliate in Boston, Kraft didn't just hook Wagner up with any tickets -- the budding sleuth was on the receiving end of a pair of front row tickets.
Not bad for being an amateur detective.
The 19-year-old flew in from his home state of Washington to attend Thursday's game.
