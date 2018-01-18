LOOK: Terence Newman is 39 years old and still balling, and keeps getting drug-tested

The four oldest players in the NFL this season were all kickers. The oldest non-special teams player in the league was Tom Brady, who played the entire season at 40 years old, which is just ridiculous. The oldest defensive player in the NFL during the regular season was James Harrison, but before he got released and then signed with the Patriots, he played just 40 snaps. The next-oldest defensive player was Terence Newman, who is just five months younger than Harrison.

Newman played all 16 games for the Vikings, one of the best defenses in football. He played 554 snaps, fifth-most among Vikings defensive backs behind their two starting corners and two starting safeties. He allowed just 32 catches and 330 receiving yards on throws in his direction this season, per Pro Football Focus.

Quarterbacks throwing at Newman registered a dismal 76.7 passer rating during the season. That's basically the equivalent of being Brock Osweiler on every pass. Newman was even better when lined up in the slot, allowing just a 71.5 passer rating. That was the fourth-best figure among 31 corners that lined up in the slot on at least 215 snaps.

How, you might wonder, is a 39-year old still playing this well? The NFL is apparently wondering the same thing, because Newman just keeps getting drug-tested lately.

Third HGH blood draw in a little over a month smh pic.twitter.com/0BDkIbDaNW — terence newman (@terencenewman) January 18, 2018

This, of course, is reminiscent of when old-man Colts kicker Adam Vinatieri was drug-tested the day after banging a 53-yard field goal straight through the uprights a few years back. Newman presumably won't mind if he's drug-tested a couple more times between now and the Super Bowl, if that means the Vikings get to play in it.