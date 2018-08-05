LOOK: Terrell Owens shows up to HOF press conference with giant tub of popcorn

CHATTANOOGA, Tenn. -- For anyone who was expecting Terrell Owens to be Terrell Owens, that didn't exactly happen during his Hall of Fame speech in Chattanooga, Instead of talking about T.O. -- and we know T.O. loves him some T.O. -- Owens decided to talk about, and thank, everyone who helped pave his path to the Hall of Fame.

Of course, that doesn't mean we didn't see some vintage Owens on Saturday. After his induction was over, Owens showed up to his post-speech press conference with a prop: A giant tub of popcorn.

And it wasn't exactly a prop, because the popcorn was actually edible.

Terrell Owens shows up at Hall of Fame press conference with bucket of popcorn #TerrellOwens pic.twitter.com/9dR5W9TDP6 — John Breech (@johnbreech) August 4, 2018

The tub of popcorn was a fitting tribute to one of Owens' most famous touchdown celebrations, which came in 2007 against the Green Bay Packers.

Congrats 81! I always had my popcorn ready pic.twitter.com/4IQMYvtGIA — GetSmart 🗽🇺🇸 ✭🏈 (@bullmastiffdog) August 4, 2018

By the way, the press conference wasn't the only place where popcorn showed up on Saturday.

During his ceremony, a giant banner was hanging over Owens' head and the centerpiece of the banner was, yup, you guessed it, T.O. with a giant tub of popcorn.

The man has done more for popcorn than anyone since Orville Redenbacher.

If the Hall of Fame ever creates a wing for best touchdown celebrations, T.O.'s popcorn celebration better get inducted (and it better not get snubbed for two years).

