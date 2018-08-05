LOOK: Terrell Owens shows up to HOF press conference with giant tub of popcorn
Terrell Owens made a splashy entrance at his Hall of Fame press conference
CHATTANOOGA, Tenn. -- For anyone who was expecting Terrell Owens to be Terrell Owens, that didn't exactly happen during his Hall of Fame speech in Chattanooga, Instead of talking about T.O. -- and we know T.O. loves him some T.O. -- Owens decided to talk about, and thank, everyone who helped pave his path to the Hall of Fame.
Of course, that doesn't mean we didn't see some vintage Owens on Saturday. After his induction was over, Owens showed up to his post-speech press conference with a prop: A giant tub of popcorn.
And it wasn't exactly a prop, because the popcorn was actually edible.
The tub of popcorn was a fitting tribute to one of Owens' most famous touchdown celebrations, which came in 2007 against the Green Bay Packers.
By the way, the press conference wasn't the only place where popcorn showed up on Saturday.
During his ceremony, a giant banner was hanging over Owens' head and the centerpiece of the banner was, yup, you guessed it, T.O. with a giant tub of popcorn.
The man has done more for popcorn than anyone since Orville Redenbacher.
If the Hall of Fame ever creates a wing for best touchdown celebrations, T.O.'s popcorn celebration better get inducted (and it better not get snubbed for two years).
For more highlights on T.O.'s big day in Tennessee, be sure to click here.
Pick Six Newsletter
Get the day's big stories + fun stuff you love like mock drafts, picks and power rankings.
Thanks for signing up!
Keep an eye on your inbox for the latest sports news.
Sorry!
There was an error processing your subscription.
-
Hall of Fame: Live updates from Canton
Eight members will be inducted to the Hall of Fame on Saturday but Terrell Owens has decided...
-
Michel reportedly has knee operation
Michel could reportedly miss the start of the season
-
Highlights from TO's Hall of Fame event
Terrell Owens talked about everyone but himself during a lengthy Hall of Fame speech in Ch...
-
Irsay: Rd. 1 pick not enough on Brissett
The Colts aren't interested in moving their backup QB even if it means providing Luck with...
-
HOF induction: How to watch, stream
All the info you'll need to tune into the 2018 Pro Football Hall of Fame induction ceremon...
-
Kelvin Benjamin takes shot at Cam Newton
The Bills receiver said that he wishes he'd been paired with a more accurate quarterback than...