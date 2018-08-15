LOOK: Texans' DeAndre Hopkins ejected from joint practice after fight with 49ers' Jimmie Ward
Things are getting scrappy as the summer winds down
The Houston Texans and San Francisco 49ers are practicing together in advance of Saturday's Week 2 preseason game.
Well, that is, everyone but DeAndre Hopkins and Jimmie Ward.
Both veterans were ejected from Wednesday's training camp session after a fight broke out during morning one-on-one drills, according to NFL Network's Mike Garafalo. The scuffle between Hopkins, the Texans' two-time Pro Bowl wide receiver, and Ward, the 49ers' fifth-year safety, was captured on video by Houston's SportsTalk790 and NBC's KPRC TV:
The play at hand, per SportsTalk790, was actually the first rep between Texans wideouts and 49ers defensive backs on Wednesday. Hopkins appeared to have his helmet swatted off by Ward while attempting to make a catch, and the two exchanged shoves afterward before launching into all-out swings. Coaches and team staff then swarmed the duo until the dust cleared.
This isn't the first time Hopkins has found himself in the headlines because of drama over the last week. Before Houston's preseason opener, the big-play wideout was forced to address rumors of a relationship with rapper Iggy Azalea -- a fling that apparently lasted all of one day but had social media abuzz.
