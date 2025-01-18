Kris Boyd had a rough start to Saturday's AFC divisional round game against the Kansas City Chiefs. Boyd, the Texans cornerback, shoved special teams coach Frank Ross after being penalized 15 yards for unsportsmanlike conduct during the opening kickoff of Saturday's game.

Boyd's penalty came after he stripped Nikko Remigio on his 63-yard kickoff return. It appeared Boyd was frustrated because the Chiefs recovered the fumble, and he responded by launching his helmet in the field of play, which resulted in a penalty. It seemed like Ross was upset at Boyd for not trying to recover the ball after stripping it, which is what led to the altercation. The return and subsequent penalty put the ball on the Texans' 13-yard-line.

Despite the alteration, Boyd wasn't benched for his actions. And fortunately for him, the penalty didn't cost the his team that much, as the Texans defense forced the Chiefs to settle for a field goal on their opening drive.