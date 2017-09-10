LOOK: Texans will wear a 'Houston Strong' helmet decal during the 2017 season

In the aftermath of Hurricane Harvey, which caused extreme flooding in Houston, the Houston Texans will play the 2017 season with the City of Houston on their minds. So, it shouldn't come as a surprise to learn then that the Texans will be honoring Houston with a slight uniform modification.

Before the Texans' opener against the Jaguars on Sunday morning, NFL Network's James Palmer revealed the helmet decal the team will be using during the entire season. That decal: "Houston Strong."

Take a look:

The #texans will wear this decal on their helmets for the duration of the season. #NFL #HoustonStrong pic.twitter.com/SapJYwLSti — James Palmer (@JamesPalmerTV) September 10, 2017

According to CBS News on Monday, Harvey killed as least 63 people with Harris Country, which includes Houston, having the highest death toll at 30. CBS News also reported that total losses from Harvey could reach $190 billion, which means it could be the most expensive storm in the modern history of this country.

To help with the aftermath, Texans owner Bob McNair donated $1 million to the United Way of Greater Houston's flood relief fund and Texans star J.J. Watt began raising money for relief efforts. As of Saturday, he raised $30 million. He also helped distribute supplies.

This is what we'll be distributing today pic.twitter.com/YVyOC4jRaj — JJ Watt (@JJWatt) September 3, 2017

A couple weeks before the season, Texans coach Bill O'Brien dedicated the season to the City of Houston.

"You know football, obviously, is important, but I think the most important thing right now is doing everything we can for our city. I can tell you right now, we're going to dedicate this season to the city of Houston, to the people of Houston," O'Brien said, via NFL.com. "There are no guarantees in football -- that's not what I'm here to say. But I will guarantee this team will go out every Sunday, Monday, Thursday -- whenever they ask us to play -- and we'll play our asses off for the city of Houston, I promise you that."

And before Sunday's game, Watt delivered a message for Houston.