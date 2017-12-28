LOOK: The Bears won an unofficial division title in 2017 and this T-shirt is proof

The Bears won't be going to the playoffs this year, but they arguably might be getting something better: Their own division champions T-shirt.

Sure, those T-shirts are usually reserved for teams that actually win their division, but someone decided to make one for the Bears due to their dominance in the AFC North. You see, although the 5-10 Bears went just 1-10 against NFC opponents, they swept their way through the AFC North with a 4-0 record this year and that unbeaten record is why Kyle Long put the T-shirt below on his Christmas list.

Got a sweet t shirt for Christmas pic.twitter.com/Ze3hhMiH3D — Kyle (@Ky1eLong) December 25, 2017

In the NFC North, the Bears are a below-average football team that has already sewn up last place in the division and is in line to get a top-10 pick in the NFL Draft. But in the AFC North, the Bears are an unstoppable machine that would've probably already clinched the division title.

Believe it or not, the Bears were just one of three teams in the NFL this year that swept their way through the opposite conference. Besides Chicago, the Rams and Panthers also went 4-0 against the AFC, with the Rams taking down the AFC South and the Panthers conquering the AFC East. The big difference there, though, is that the Rams actually won their real division and the Panthers can also clinch their division on Sunday with a win and a Saints loss.

The Bears could end up finishing eight games behind the Vikings if they lose to Minnesota this week.