LOOK: The Bills played only 10 men on game-clinching fourth-down stop vs. Falcons
The Falcons couldn't convert fourth and 1 against 10 Bills defenders with 49 seconds to go
Sean McDermott is getting COCKY. With 49 seconds left in Sunday's game, the Falcons, down by six, lined up for a fourth-and-1 play from Buffalo's 10-yard line. The Bills had taken a timeout on the previous play, but as Redditor /u/___Rand___ pointed out, someone got lost in the shuffle, and the Bills played fourth down with only 10 players on the field.
This doesn't say much for the Bills, but it may say even less for the Falcons. Going up against a 4-2-4 defense would, presumably, leave at least a few holes for the Falcons. Whatever the case, the result of the play was an incomplete pass from Matt Ryan that was intended for Taylor Gabriel. The Falcons turned the ball over on downs, clinching the win for the Bills. It's just another notch on the belt for the suprising Bills defense, which has shown drastic improvement under McDermott in the early going of the 2017 season.
The Bills have allowed only one passing touchdown through four games, giving one up to James Hardy on Sunday in Atlanta. However, they held on where it mattered most. Although it may have come shorthanded, which is impressive in its own right, it's unlikely that McDermott is going to be thrilled with the communication issue in the film room on Monday.
-
Vikings rookie done for the year
The Vikings got some bad news about their rookie running back on Monday
-
Bengals rookie needs a dentist ASAP
It was a rough weekend for Bengals rookie Carl Lawson
-
Broncos defense continues run dominance
How good are the Broncos? Just ask Melvin Gordon, Ezekiel Elliott, LeSean McCoy and Marshawn...
-
Eagles: Chargers playing 16 road games
It felt like an Eagles' home game in L.A. on Sunday at the Chargers' shoe box of a stadium
-
QB Stock Watch: Rosen jumps Darnold
A strong showing against Colorado leads to Rosen jumping Darnold in the battle for QB supremacy...
-
Report: Bears to finally start Trubisky
The Trubisky era in Chicago will begin against the Vikings on 'Monday Night Football'
Add a Comment