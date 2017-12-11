LOOK: The Cowboys wore a brand new uniform combination and everyone loved it

The Dallas Cowboys have been in existence since 1960 and somehow, over the past 58 seasons, no one had ever thought to pair the team's traditional navy jersey with a pair of white pants.

It seems so simple, yet, it never happened.

However, that all changed on Sunday when the Cowboys showed up to MetLife Stadium rocking the navy and white uniform combination for the first time in franchise history. (The Cowboys had worn special navy jerseys with white pants on Thanksgiving, but they had never worn their traditional navy jerseys with white pants before Sunday).

Although the team waited 58 seasons to wear the combo for the first time, there's a good chance we won't have to wait that long to see it again and that's mainly because fans seemed to love the new look.

That cowboys navy blue with the white pants uniforms are the truth! 🔥🔥🔥 — Jesus Noriega ✭ (@lokito856) December 10, 2017

The white pants look really good with Navy jerseys — Dane Howell (@CowboysBlogSpot) December 10, 2017

The Cowboys should wear those white pants anytime they wear the navy blue jerseys — Matt Stepp (@Matt_Stepp817) December 11, 2017

Cowboys in navy jerseys and white tops?! Actually looks good — Erik Kuhre 🦈 (@Puckguy14) December 10, 2017

Before Sunday, the Cowboys had traditionally worn silver pants with their navy jersey.

For the new look, they combined their navy jersey with their white Color Rush pants.

By the way, not only did the fans seem to love the new uniform combination, but the Cowboys are now undefeated in the navy-white combo thanks to their 30-10 win over the Giants. If fans love the look and the Cowboys keep winning, you can bet the team will break out the combination again at some point over the next few season.