LOOK: The Cowboys wore a brand new uniform combination and everyone loved it
The Cowboys unveiled a new look on Sunday and their fans seemed to love it
The Dallas Cowboys have been in existence since 1960 and somehow, over the past 58 seasons, no one had ever thought to pair the team's traditional navy jersey with a pair of white pants.
It seems so simple, yet, it never happened.
However, that all changed on Sunday when the Cowboys showed up to MetLife Stadium rocking the navy and white uniform combination for the first time in franchise history. (The Cowboys had worn special navy jerseys with white pants on Thanksgiving, but they had never worn their traditional navy jerseys with white pants before Sunday).
Although the team waited 58 seasons to wear the combo for the first time, there's a good chance we won't have to wait that long to see it again and that's mainly because fans seemed to love the new look.
Before Sunday, the Cowboys had traditionally worn silver pants with their navy jersey.
For the new look, they combined their navy jersey with their white Color Rush pants.
By the way, not only did the fans seem to love the new uniform combination, but the Cowboys are now undefeated in the navy-white combo thanks to their 30-10 win over the Giants. If fans love the look and the Cowboys keep winning, you can bet the team will break out the combination again at some point over the next few season.
-
Four reasons Eagles will be just fine
Conquerors of adversity in 2017, the Eagles are still on the fast track to claiming the NFC's...
-
NFL reaches monstrous deal with Verizon
Cord-cutters are probably going to like this new deal between the NFL and Verizon
-
Patriots-Dolphins odds and picks for MNF
Stephen Oh has his finger on the pulse of Bill Belichick's team and just locked in a strong...
-
Bill O'Brien didn't see video of Savage
Savage left the game before returning after just one series
-
Seahawks player explains why he was mad
Quinton Jefferson explains why things got ugly in Jacksonville
-
Carson Wentz has torn ACL, season over
The Eagles lose their franchise quarterback with the playoffs just weeks away
Add a Comment