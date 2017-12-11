LOOK: The Cowboys wore a brand new uniform combination and everyone loved it

The Cowboys unveiled a new look on Sunday and their fans seemed to love it

The Dallas Cowboys have been in existence since 1960 and somehow, over the past 58 seasons, no one had ever thought to pair the team's traditional navy jersey with a pair of white pants.

It seems so simple, yet, it never happened. 

However, that all changed on Sunday when the Cowboys showed up to MetLife Stadium rocking the navy and white uniform combination for the first time in franchise history. (The Cowboys had worn special navy jerseys with white pants on Thanksgiving, but they had never worn their traditional navy jerseys with white pants before Sunday). 

Although the team waited 58 seasons to wear the combo for the first time, there's a good chance we won't have to wait that long to see it again and that's mainly because fans seemed to love the new look. 

Before Sunday, the Cowboys had traditionally worn silver pants with their navy jersey. 

For the new look, they combined their navy jersey with their white Color Rush pants. 

By the way, not only did the fans seem to love the new uniform combination, but the Cowboys are now undefeated in the navy-white combo thanks to their 30-10 win over the Giants. If fans love the look and the Cowboys keep winning, you can bet the team will break out the combination again at some point over the next few season. 

CBS Sports Writer

John Breech has been at CBS Sports since July 2011 and currently spends most of his time writing about the NFL. He's believed to be one of only three people in the world who thinks that Andy Dalton will... Full Bio

Show Comments Hide Comments
Around the Web Promoted by Taboola
Our Latest Stories
CBS Sports Shop