LOOK: The Eagles just won the Super Bowl and Twitter is freaking out
Philadelphia finally has its first Super Bowl and the rest of the NFC East is devastated
The NFC East just lost a meme. The Philadelphia Eagles are Super Bowl champions, and up is down, down is up, and fans are ecstatic. It was an absolute barnburner that was highlighted by some outstanding playcalling from head coach Doug Pederson, and in a Super Bowl where a lot of people felt that no matter who won, everybody lost, at least one fan base is thrilled with the result.
The Eagles spent the entire season as underdogs, and now they've come full circle. When the Patriots faced a potential dynasty in the Rams in 2001, they managed to pull off a miracle win. Against all odds, the Eagles were able to do something similar. It was a huge win for a city that felt disrespected all season. Now check on your Cowboys and Redskins friends to make sure they're OK. The Giants will be fine, they're co-winners with the best commercial of the night.
And to the cops of Philadelphia, go grease up those poles.
