LOOK: The Falcons let a celebrity handle the first mic check at their new stadium
It appears that the sound system at the Falcons new stadium works better than the retractable roof
In less than two weeks, the doors officially will be opening on the Falcons' new $1.5 billion stadium in Atlanta.
The debut will come on Aug. 26 when the Falcons host the Cardinals during Week 3 of the preseason. However, before you can actually open a stadium, you have to make sure that everything works, and that's exactly what the Falcons did last week when they had a mic check done one their brand new sound system.
Of course, when you're holding the first mic check inside a $1.5 billion building, you can't just ask anyone to do it, so the Falcons called in Ludacris to handle the job.
"That's just how I like it," Luda said after the mic check was done.
If you're wondering why the Falcons called Ludacris, it's probably because he has strong roots in Atlanta. Not only did the rapper/actor go to high school and college in Atlanta, but he also lives there right now.
Ludacris definitely seemed to enjoy his time.
The best part of all this for the Falcons is that the sound system currently works better than the roof, which isn't really working at all.
The roof isn't mechanized, which means it can't fully open and close on its own yet.
Here's what it will look like once it does function properly.
The retractable roof will be closed for the opener. As a matter of fact, the Falcons have already announced that it will be closed through September, and possibly longer.
Although the roof is still behind schedule, we now know the sound system works, and we also know there's paint on the field, which I think is technically all the Falcons need to host their first game.
