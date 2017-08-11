LOOK: The Mike Glennon era in Chicago starts with a pick-six and a botched snap

The Chicago Bears made sweeping changes at the quarterback position this offseason. They cut ties with Jay Cutler, who eventually retired to go into broadcasting before reversing course and unretiring to play for the Miami Dolphins. The Bears also traded up from the No. 3 pick in the draft to No. 2 in order to draft former North Carolina quarterback Mitchell Trubisky.

In between, they lavished a hefty contract on former Buccaneers backup Mike Glennon, who they anointed as their starter even after selecting Trubisky at No. 2.

Glennon got the start in the Bears' first preseason game (GameTracker) and things got interesting rather quickly. Chicago's first drive of the game started with a two-yard Jordan Howard run. Glennon quickly threw incomplete to Cameron Meredith on second down, then decided to throw a sail route on third down. That attempt was unsuccessful, because it was thrown in the general direction of Chris Harris, the best cornerback in football.

Glennon stared down his receiver for too long, allowing Harris to drop down off his man and not just get in the way of the pass, but pick it off and take it to the house. That can't happen, especially against the kind of vanilla coverages you typically see during the preseason.

The Bears' issues weren't done. Their second drive went three-and-out, and on their third drive of the game, center Cody Whitehair airmailed a snap over Glennon's head, and it resulted in another turnover.

Needless to say, the Glennon era is not off to the most auspicious of starts.