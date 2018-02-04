LOOK: The NFL forgot to paint hashmarks on part of the field at the Super Bowl

MINNEAPOLIS -- Um, there's a slight problem at the Super Bowl: The NFL forgot to put hashmarks on part of the field. 

As you probably know, the field at the Super Bowl gets a special coating of paint in the weeks before the big game. Since the game is being played in Minnesota, a crew had to erase all the the Vikings paint from the field and add designs for the Patriots and Eagles.

Here what the Super Bowl field looked like just hours before kickoff on Sunday:

After erasing the Vikings logos, the NFL also had to paint two Super Bowl logos on the field, plus an NFL shield, and that's where the problem came in. Apparently, the crew that was handling the paint job forgot to put hashmarks over the Super Bowl logos, which meant that two hours before kickoff, another crew had to come out and finish the job. 

The original crew also apparently forgot to put hashmarks over the NFL shield at midfield, so yup, that also had to be fixed. 

Let's take a look at the emergency paint crew in action. 

The good news is that we don't have to cancel the Super Bowl, because the hashmark situation has been taken care of. 

