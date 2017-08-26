LOOK: The NFL gave Drew Pearson a framed picture of him trolling Eagles fans
Pearson was one of the stars of the 2017 NFL Draft
The NFL Draft is usually about the prospects. Everybody wants to know who goes No. 1, who falls out of the first round, who goes higher than expected.
The 2017 draft was no exception, but there was also a breakout star of the draft that won't play in the NFL at all this season, because he's already a retired three-time Pro Bowler and member of the Dallas Cowboys Ring of Honor.
Of course, you probably already know that I'm talking about former Cowboys receiver Drew Pearson. While announcing the Cowboys' second-round pick (Colorado defensive back Chidobe Awuzie), Pearson got his best WWE on and trolled every single Eagles fan in attendance.
The fans in Philadelphia started booing Pearson like crazy, and the man absolutely ate it up. Some people pretend to love boos (ahem, Commissioner Goodell). Pearson actually enjoyed the heck out of this.
And now, he's got something to commemorate the moment. The NFL sent Pearson a framed picture of one of the most boisterous moments of his soliloquy, as well as the framed draft card with Awuzie's name on it. Pearson already set it up in his office.
That's pretty damn cool.
