LOOK: The NFL is already advertising a Patriots vs. Vikings Super Bowl

If you're a Jacksonville Jaguars or Philadelphia Eagles fan and just so happen to buy into NFL conspiracies, now is the time to get scared.

Two days before the conference championship games kick off, the NFL's official Facebook page has already started advertising for Super Bowl LII -- between the New England Patriots and Minnesota Vikings.

Maybe no one would bat an eye if a Patriots-Vikings poster popped up even on NFL.com as a potential Super Bowl matchup, but what stands on the league's Facebook page as of Friday afternoon isn't a teaser as much as it is a preview. As Bleeding Green Nation's Brandon Lee Gowton pointed out, a promotion for two club-level Super Bowl tickets directly lists the Patriots and Vikings as the AFC and NFC champions, saying "your team is headed to Super Bowl LII" with an accompanying picture of Tom Brady and Case Keenum.

NFL

There is no mention of the Eagles nor the Jaguars, and there is also no sign of any additional promotions with alternative Super Bowl matchups.

This probably means one of two things: Either someone got trigger-happy and prematurely launched one of four possible ads the NFL has ready to go for Sunday ... or the whole thing is rigged.

Google might be in on it, too, as 12UP shared on Twitter: