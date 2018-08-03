LOOK: The Patriots had a massive '12' cake for Tom Brady's 41st birthday

As much as the Patriots and their fans hate to admit it, Tom Brady is getting older -- even if his play on the field doesn't show it. The quarterback celebrated his 41st birthday at training camp on Friday in Foxborough.

The team was quite kind to Brady on his special day. Not only did Bill Belichick essentially give Brady the day off -- he spent most of practice watching Brian Hoyer and Danny Etling take all the reps in team drills -- but the five-time Super Bowl winner also was presented with an absolute monstrosity of a cake.

The outrageous cake took the shape of Brady's No. 12 (a new meaning to the term "Baker's Dozen") and clocked in at a whopping 900 lbs. It reportedly took 2,000 eggs, 100 pounds of milk, and 150 pounds of butter to make, and was enough to serve 5,000 people.

It's not known if Brady was one of the 5,000 people to enjoy it, but considering it wasn't made of anti-inflammatory ingredients and vegetables or grass-fed meat, it's probably safe to guess he passed on the dessert. Maybe he decided to be naughty by indulging in a delicious birthday tomato.

Given the reported rift between Brady and Belichick over the past few years, we can't entirely be sure that this absurd cake wasn't just the coach's diabolical way of taunting the quarterback for his insane diet. Would you put it past him?

Luckily for Brady, the cake wasn't the only celebratory gesture at camp on Friday.

Tom Brady birthday scene at Patriots training camp, where a “12” cake for 5,000 will be served, a big “12” birthday card is signed by fans, and there is a “Balloon Brady.” pic.twitter.com/WyqA3Zlb2q — Mike Reiss (@MikeReiss) August 3, 2018

Anyway, happy birthday, Tom Brady. Maybe this is the year you'll start acting your age.