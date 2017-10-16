LOOK: The Rock smells what Golden Tate is cookin' with People's Elbow celebration
Golden Tate busted out the celebration on Sunday, and The Rock was all for it
The Lions continued their trend of "we just like to celebrate, man" celebrations on Sunday. After scoring a touchdown against the New Orleans Saints, Golden Tate dropped The People's Elbow onto a poor, unsuspecting football that Tom Brady presumably asked to be shipped to New Jersey for further use after the play. Tate, ever the celebration connoisseur, said that television angles didn't give his celebration justice when The Rock took to Twitter to give him props.
Tate even got The Rock's approval for his form, which honestly I would take into retirement with me if I were Tate.
Although it is a little weird that Tate didn't get flagged for the remainder of the celebration.
And to think. All of this is because the NFL decided that a football is actually a decent prop.
