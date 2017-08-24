LOOK: The Vikings are trying to woo Aaron Rodgers' ex-girlfriend Olivia Munn
Nick Swardson and the Vikings just might have a new celebrity fan
X-Men Apocalypse star Olivia Munn just broke up with Aaron Rodgers, but luckily for her she's got suitors! Bona fide. Munn is now a free agent, and the Vikings have a strong pitch: Why not come to the division rival of your ex? It's the perfect kind of pettiness. They have a team on the rise, a shiny new stadium, and not Aaron Rodgers.
Comedian and Vikings fan Nick Swardson saw the writing on the wall, and decided to get ahead of the curve.
The Vikings saw Swardson's efforts and said that they'd pick up Swardson and Munn in a package deal, and then they made a really lame joke.
Now, I don't see the SS Skolivia setting sail any time soon, but we live in strange times. Maybe Swardson is the ultimate matchmaker. Whatever the case, Twitter users don't think Rodgers is particularly thrilled with the new arrangement. They posted a live look-in of him reading the feed.
August 24, 2017
going for old Packer scraps again I see— One Day. (@_Brooke22) August 23, 2017
Excellent choice. pic.twitter.com/03KcZUNk3O— AlligatorTres (@AlligatorTres) August 23, 2017
August 23, 2017
