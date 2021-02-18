The Tampa Bay Buccaneers might be the Super Bowl champions, but The Weeknd is the first to get his championship ring. The Weeknd was this year's halftime show performer and took the stage at the big game at Raymond James Stadium between the Bucs and the Kansas City Chiefs.

The Weeknd got a custom ring to commemorate his once in a lifetime performance.

Here's a look at the ring:

The ring has an XO on the front of the ring, likely representing The Weeknd's record label XO. It also has a Lombardi Trophy and "World Champions" written on the front.

The score of the game, the date and the Pepsi logo - the soft drink company is the title sponsor of the halftime show -- are also included in the design of the ring. The ring is definitely extravagant and contains 16 carats of VVS diamonds.

It was designed by celebrity celebrity jeweler, Elliot Eliantte. According to TMZ, the ring was commissioned by Cash, who is the co-founder of The Weeknd's record label XO.

TMZ reported that Cash gave The Weeknd the ring for his birthday, which is on Feb. 16.

The Bucs beat the Chiefs 31-9 in the Feb. 7 Super Bowl LV matchup. The Buccaneers will have to wait a bit longer to get their ring.