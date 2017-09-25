LOOK: This is where the Steelers actually were for national anthem before game

After Donald Trump's controversial comments on Friday, Steelers coach Mike Tomlin made the decision that his team would stay in their locker room at Soldier Field for the national anthem on Sunday.

However, that's not exactly what happened.

One player on the team, former U.S. Army Ranger Alejandro Villanueva, made headlines for his decision to come out on the field while the national anthem was sang before the Steelers' game in Chicago. The Pittsburgh offensive lineman was the only Steelers player visible on the field during the national anthem.

Alejandro Villanueva was the only Steeler to come out for the National Anthem, standing in the tunnel. pic.twitter.com/L4EtxRQSvA — CBS Sports (@CBSSports) September 24, 2017

Although Villanueva appeared to be the only Steelers player standing for the national anthem on Sunday, that's actually not the case. The rest of the team actually stood in a tunnel right behind Villanueva while the national anthem was sang.

In the photo below, you can clearly see Ben Roethlisberger, Cameron Heyward and other Steelers players standing a few yards behind Villanueva during the anthem.

Steelers stood in the Tunnel behind Villanueva not in the Locker Room. #Steelers pic.twitter.com/Eyzf8yhfgU — Blitzburgh (@Steel_Curtain4) September 24, 2017

Tomlin was also on the field for the pregame ceremony.

Mike Tomlin. No players behind him. pic.twitter.com/GYR0M4EyvR — Eric Edholm (@Eric_Edholm) September 24, 2017

As for Villanueva, although he was only a few yards in front of his teammates, he apparently went rogue and made the decision to break ranks on his own, according to ESPN.com. Tomlin had said before the game that the Steelers wouldn't be on the field for the national anthem, and when he said, that, he meant everyone, with no exceptions.

"I was looking for a hundred percent participation," Tomlin said, via the team's official website.. "We're going to be respectful of our football team. Man, these are divisive times in the United States. and it's a shame, but it is, but we're not politicians. We're coaches and professional athletes.

Linebacker James Harrison was also surprised to see Villanueva go out on the field.

"We thought we were all in attention with the same agreement, obviously," Harrison told PennLive.com. "But I guess we weren't."

Although the team didn't expect Villanueva to do what he did, Heyward pretty much said it was impossible to be upset with a guy who happens to be a former Army ranger who served three tours in Afghanistan.

"I don't want to go into that, but we support our guy Al," Heyward said, via ESPN.com "He feels he had to do it. This guy served our country, and we thank him for it."

Villanueva's decision has paid off in the form of jersey sales. According to ESPN, the Steelers offensive lineman has the top-selling jersey in the country over the past 24 hours at Fanatics. which runs the NFL's online store. For a recap of everything that has happened since Donald Trump made his controversial comments on Friday, and a look at all the teams that protested on Sunday, be sure to read this.