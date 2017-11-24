LOOK: This kid in the stands looks exactly like Giants coach Ben McAdoo
This young fan wins Thanksgiving
Do you know what New York Giants coach Ben McAdoo looks like? He's got a pretty distinct look. Slicked back hair. Wispy mustache. Some scruff on his face.
Ring any bells? No? Well, if you don't know — now you know.
Look at that kid! He looks exactly like Ben McAdoo.
The hair is perfect. The eyes are squinted exactly the right way. The mustache looks just as terrible. He's got someone holding a complicated play-sheet right next to him. The head set even has the exact right curvature.
All that's missing for this kid is a bunch of rumors about how he might lose his job if the team doesn't start raising its level of performance, and fast.
-
Redskins' boneheaded special teams play
Pete Robertson ran a downed punt into the end zone, costing his team 13 yards
-
Rivers powers Chargers past Cowboys
The Chargers are finally looking like a playoff team after a 28-6 win over the Cowboys on...
-
Vikings beat Lions, win 7th straight
The Vikings, led by Case Keenum, are one of the NFL's best teams
-
Help Everson Griffen name his new son
The Vikings' pass rusher revealed the latest addition to the family after sacking Matthew...
-
Black Friday NBA jersey deals from CBS
It's time to hook up that jersey of your favorite NBA player with some Black Friday deals
-
Top early 2017 Black Friday NFL deals
A Dallas Cowboys Salute to Service thermal pullover makes for the best early Black Friday...
Add a Comment