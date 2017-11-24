LOOK: This kid in the stands looks exactly like Giants coach Ben McAdoo

Do you know what New York Giants coach Ben McAdoo looks like? He's got a pretty distinct look. Slicked back hair. Wispy mustache. Some scruff on his face.

Ring any bells? No? Well, if you don't know — now you know.

Look at that kid! He looks exactly like Ben McAdoo.

The hair is perfect. The eyes are squinted exactly the right way. The mustache looks just as terrible. He's got someone holding a complicated play-sheet right next to him. The head set even has the exact right curvature.

All that's missing for this kid is a bunch of rumors about how he might lose his job if the team doesn't start raising its level of performance, and fast.