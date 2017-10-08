LOOK: This one play perfectly encapsulates how the Chargers' season has gone

Oh, the Los Angeles Chargers. Things are not going well for them early in the 2017 season.

Week 1 saw LA lose to the division rival Denver Broncos by three points, and get a game-tying field goal attempt blocked with five seconds to go in the game. Week 2 brought with it another heartbreaking loss, this time by two points to the Miami Dolphins with a game-winning kick that went wide right with nine seconds left. Week 3 meant a two-touchdown loss to the Chiefs, and Week 4 saw a comeback attempt fall two points short against the Eagles.

Week 5... is not off to a great start.

WATCH: Botched snap by the Chargers and the #NYGiants are on the board with a SAFETY!!! pic.twitter.com/R8CBudpFuA — New York Giants (@Giants) October 8, 2017

Yep. That's a safety. That's just the way things are going for the Chargers in their first season in LA. Not only did they mess up a shotgun snap, but they also gave up the Giants' first first-quarter score of the season.

Safety gives the Giants their first points in the 1st quarter all season. — Andrew Siciliano (@AndrewSiciliano) October 8, 2017

One of these two teams will be 0-5 by the middle of the afternoon, and it's not looking great for the Chargers early on.