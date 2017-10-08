LOOK: This one play perfectly encapsulates how the Chargers' season has gone
The Giants hadn't scored in the first quarter all year ... until they played the Chargers
Oh, the Los Angeles Chargers. Things are not going well for them early in the 2017 season.
Week 1 saw LA lose to the division rival Denver Broncos by three points, and get a game-tying field goal attempt blocked with five seconds to go in the game. Week 2 brought with it another heartbreaking loss, this time by two points to the Miami Dolphins with a game-winning kick that went wide right with nine seconds left. Week 3 meant a two-touchdown loss to the Chiefs, and Week 4 saw a comeback attempt fall two points short against the Eagles.
Week 5... is not off to a great start.
Yep. That's a safety. That's just the way things are going for the Chargers in their first season in LA. Not only did they mess up a shotgun snap, but they also gave up the Giants' first first-quarter score of the season.
One of these two teams will be 0-5 by the middle of the afternoon, and it's not looking great for the Chargers early on.
