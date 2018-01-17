LOOK: This Vikings player might have had the best reaction to team's miracle win

In the 48 hours since the Vikings pulled off one of the most shocking wins in NFL history, we've seen dozens of reaction videos that have featured happy fans in Minnesota, sad fans in New Orleans, thrilled players in the Vikings locker room and heartbroken Saints players walking off the field.

Hopefully, you're prepared to watch at least one more reaction video because NFL Films might have just released the best one yet. Vikings defensive end Everson Griffen was mic'd up for Minnesota's 29-24 win over the Saints on Sunday and NFL Films caught his stunned reaction after Case Keenum connected with Stefon Diggs for a 61-yard touchdown that's now simply known as the "Minneapolis Miracle."

In the video, Griffen hugs a teammate, then walks around stunned for several seconds, and that's not even the best part. The best part is when Griffen gives a look of total bewilderment to an assistant coach on the Vikings sideline.

Everson Griffen was just as shocked as the rest of us when the Vikings won. NFL Films/Showtime

If you could sum up the entire play in one reaction, that would probably be it.

To see Griffen's entire reaction, make sure to watch the video below. Also, if you want to see the full NFL Films' treatment of the Vikings' miraculous win, make sure to tune-in to Showtime at 9 p.m. ET on Tuesday for Inside the NFL.