LOOK: This Vikings player might have had the best reaction to team's miracle win
This is footage that you'll definitely want to see
In the 48 hours since the Vikings pulled off one of the most shocking wins in NFL history, we've seen dozens of reaction videos that have featured happy fans in Minnesota, sad fans in New Orleans, thrilled players in the Vikings locker room and heartbroken Saints players walking off the field.
Hopefully, you're prepared to watch at least one more reaction video because NFL Films might have just released the best one yet. Vikings defensive end Everson Griffen was mic'd up for Minnesota's 29-24 win over the Saints on Sunday and NFL Films caught his stunned reaction after Case Keenum connected with Stefon Diggs for a 61-yard touchdown that's now simply known as the "Minneapolis Miracle."
In the video, Griffen hugs a teammate, then walks around stunned for several seconds, and that's not even the best part. The best part is when Griffen gives a look of total bewilderment to an assistant coach on the Vikings sideline.
If you could sum up the entire play in one reaction, that would probably be it.
To see Griffen's entire reaction, make sure to watch the video below. Also, if you want to see the full NFL Films' treatment of the Vikings' miraculous win, make sure to tune-in to Showtime at 9 p.m. ET on Tuesday for Inside the NFL.
-
How to watch the Jags-Pats AFC Playoffs
It wasn't the matchup that we expected, but the Jaguars would argue that's everyone else's...
-
Keenum, Foles have bizarre path together
The Eagles quarterback and the Vikings quarterback have paths that have crossed many times
-
AJ McCarron talks botched Browns trade
The Bengals quarterback gives his side of one of the craziest stories of the NFL season
-
Here's how long Ben plans to play in NFL
There are many confusing issues when it comes to Ben Roethlisberger's future
-
Bengals fans donate to Bortles charity
Fans were so happy to see the Steelers eliminated from the postseason that they're now donating...
-
Jaguars-Patriots on CBS All Access
CBS All Access allows viewers to stream every NFL game on CBS in their local market
Add a Comment