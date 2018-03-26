LOOK: Three coaches skip NFL owners meetings photo; Andy Reid dominates in Hawaiian shirt

It's not the Masters (coming soon on CBS!) but the coaches' photo at the NFL Annual Meeting is a pretty swell annual tradition. Each year, the NFL tries to wrangle all 32 coaches into one spot so they can all take a photo, and each year a few go missing.

All the while, Andy Reid just continues to crush the event in a Hawaiian shirt. Reid started going with the laid-back look once he moved from the Eagles to the Chiefs, and it's a look that befits Big Red. He just looks comfortable and it's a reminder how much less of a hassle it must be in Kansas City versus Philadelphia.

A surprising number of coaches were AWOL this year, though. Three of them in fact, based on the number (29) we counted on the photo sent out by Brian McCarthy of the NFL.

Feel free to guess who they might be and we'll reveal below through some old-fashioned JOURNALISM (read: process of elimination).

Head Coaches gathered for a group picture during a break at the #NFL meeting in Orlando. (Krystal Atwater photo) pic.twitter.com/G1b6GHo6SS — Brian McCarthy (@NFLprguy) March 26, 2018

Obviously, you probably guessed that Bill Belichick of the Patriots wasn't in the photo. He's never in the photo! Actually that's not true: Belichick appeared in the photo back after the 2015 season. But that's the exception, not the rule.

Maybe Belichick thinks photos are a frivolous waste of time (he's not wrong) or maybe Belichick thinks the time could be better spent exercising outdoors (again, not wrong) or talking to friends and family (again, absolutely not wrong). There's plenty of other NFL people to discuss business with, along with tons of agents to negotiate with, that Belichick doesn't need to stand in the sun and sweat while someone tells him to say the word "cheese."

The other two were a little more surprising. Last year it was Dolphins coach Adam Gase who was missing.

This year it's Seahawks coach Pete Carroll and Ravens coach John Harbaugh. There's probably no actual interesting reason for why those guys aren't in there, outside of them having stuff to do. Both guys are busy this offseason and sometimes things happen where you have to ditch the silly photo and go take care of business.

A couple of other notes:

Dan Quinn is a combo of Johnny Cash and the Undertaker and it's awesome.

I am HERE for the coaches rocking loafers and no socks. Looking at you Sean McVay and Matt Nagy. Good stuff, gentlemen.

Did I mention Andy Reid's shirt? Guy is a hero.