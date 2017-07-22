LOOK: Tiger Woods has a pool table that Raiders fans will absolutely love

Tiger Woods isn't exactly in any shape to be playing golf right now, so it looks like he has decided to pass time by playing another sport: billiards.

Woods apparently has a pool table at his house, and since he now has some free time on his hands, it looks like he decided to redesign his pool table by getting rid of the green felt that normally covers a pool table and adding some silver and black.

Basically, Woods turned his pool table into something that every Raiders fan is going to want for Christmas.

New cloth for the pool table. pic.twitter.com/ARcsiGNmuH — Tiger Woods (@TigerWoods) July 21, 2017

If you want you're own Raiders pool table, all you have to do is go to Walmart.com and fork over roughly $3,000. Actually, don't do that, it looks like Tiger might've bought them all because they're out of stock.

On the other hand, there is a much more affordable Raiders pool table here. It's only $628.99.

Of course, if you don't have that kind of money, you could just wait until Dec. 25 and ask Mac Daddy Santa for a new table.

Xmas tradition that my kids love. Mac Daddy Santa is back! -TW pic.twitter.com/pCWZNNKPRG — Tiger Woods (@TigerWoods) December 22, 2016

If you look at his hat, you'll notice that Mac Daddy Santa is also a Raiders fan.

Wood/Mac Daddy Santa has basically been a Raiders fan for his entire life.

Although he lives in Florida, Woods definitely makes sure to get out west so he can attend the occasional Raiders game.