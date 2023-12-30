Nothing should ever get in the way of a good haircut from a trusted barber, not even NFL media availability. Tennessee Titans wide receiver DeAndre Hopkins had to get a fresh cut before the team's road game against the Houston Texans this weekend, so he fielded questions while getting a haircut.

Hopkins, a Texans legend, will play in Houston for the first time since signing with the Titans last offseason. The veteran wideout said he's not sweating his return too much, if that wasn't already evident from the fact that his barber was casually working on his head throughout the response.

"I live in Houston, so I don't really put much emphasis on playing against Houston or the Texans," Hopkins said. "I played against them in Arizona. It's always fun playing against any NFL team for me, so I don't really put any emphasis on playing there."

If that wasn't already some impressive multi-tasking, another photo emerged from the scrum that showed Hopkins holding a PlayStation 5 controller in his hand. Now that is an efficient use of time from the 11-year veteran.

Hopkins is hoping to end his first season in Tennessee on a high note, with just two games left. Entering Sunday's AFC South clash with the Texans, Hopkins has 61 catches for 939 yards and six touchdowns this season.