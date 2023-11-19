The Titans had lots of trouble on Sunday, falling behind by four scores against the rival Jaguars. But they earned a spot on the Week 11 highlight reel for executing a touchdown pass to an unexpectedly big target ... literally.

Down 34-7 in the final minutes of the AFC South tilt, Tennessee dialed up a play-action pass for rookie quarterback Will Levis on second-and-goal. Rather than look to running back Derrick Henry for the dump-off, however, Levis lofted the ball to an open Jeffery Simmons, the star defensive lineman who had just been sent in motion as a makeshift tight end.

Not only did the 305-pound Simmons race into open space with a juke past a Jaguars linebacker, but he then held onto the ball, which was thrown slightly behind him, while being tackled to the ground by Foyesade Oluokun. The score may have put the slightest of dents in the Jaguars' lead, but it at least demonstrated Simmons' athleticism as one of Tennessee's premier talents.

The TD was Simmons' first career scoring catch, but it wasn't the first time the big man has seen offense snaps. Earlier Sunday, entering as a short-yardage specialist, he helped pave the way for a fourth-down run by Henry.