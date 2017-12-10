LOOK: Titans' Delanie Walker has special offer for bullying victim who went viral
Delanie Walker was heartbroken after seeing a video from a bullying victim over the weekend
After watching a young boy get emotional about bullying in a video that went viral over the weekend, Delanie Walker has decided he wants to help.
The Titans tight end was one of the millions of people who saw the emotional video that a woman named Kimberly Jones posted to Facebook on Friday. In the video, Jones' son, Keaton, tears up as he talks about what bullies have been doing to him at his school, which is located just outside of Knoxville, Tennessee.
"They made fun of my nose. They called me ugly. They say I have no friends," Keaton says as he fights back tears in the video.
After Walker saw Keaton's video, he decided to make a video of his own, which he posted to Twitter on Saturday.
In the video, the Titans tight end reads a poem for Keaton, and then makes an offer to the young boy.
"Our life is shaped by our mind. We become what we think. Joy follows a pure thought like a shadow that never leaves," Walker said. "Always remember that you can be whoever you want to be. Sorry that bullying has been taking place at your school. Hopefully, this video and all the tweets that are being put out there make awareness to stop bullying."
Walker than added that he would like Keaton and his family to attend the Titans' final regular season game of the year as his personal guests.
"Myself and the Tennessee Titans would love to have you if you can come to a game," Walker said.
The Titans' star offered Keaton's family four tickets for the team's Week 17 game against the Jaguars. Titans offensive lineman Taylor Lewan also tweeted that he wanted to see Keaton "real soon."
As of Sunday at 1 p.m. ET, Keaton's Facebook video had more than 250,000 likes and had been viewed more than 15 million times.
