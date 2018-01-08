LOOK: Titans fan predicted Marcus Mariota's TD pass to himself in NFL playoffs

The majority of people making predictions about the Titans-Chiefs playoff game missed badly. That's because a large percentage of people making predictions believed the Chiefs would cover the nine-point spread. And an even larger number of people believed the Chiefs would simply win outright. They did not, with the Titans stunning the Chiefs 22-21 after trailing 21-3 at half.

Very few people predicted the Titans would win and even fewer people predicted Tennessee quarterback Marcus Mariota would throw and catch a touchdown pass on the same play. But there was one guy who actually pulled that prediction off.

On Saturday afternoon, the Titans fan website Titan Sized tweeted out a "what's your prediction for the game" in pretty standard, innocuous fashion.

It’s almost game time. Shoot us your bold predictions! We’ll start: angry Derrick Henry beheads a human being on the football field today. — Titan Sized (@Titan_Sized) January 6, 2018

There are probably a hundred different responses ranging from "Mariota 3 TDs" to "Alex Smith 3 INTs" to "Corey Davis 2 TDs" and whatnot. Except for Alan Matthews, a Titans fan who went out on a limb and predicted something you probably wouldn't expect to see: Marcus Mariota throwing a touchdown to himself.

Mariota throws a pass to himself for a touchdown. — Allen Matthews (@Allen_m) January 6, 2018

Check the timestamp: it's 4:26 p.m. ET, which means he definitely did not swoop back in and add this after the play happened. Allen is a real life Biff Tannen, capable of predicting the future, because Mariota did exactly what he predicted.

In the third quarter, Mariota attempted a pass that was deflected by Darrelle Revis into Mariota's arms; the athletic quarterback snared the ball out of mid-air and dove into the end zone for the hyper-rare passing/receiving TD on the same play situation.

Marcus Mariota throws a touchdown pass to... Marcus Mariota?? #TitanUp pic.twitter.com/N6bcTrjBYT — Tennessee Titans (@Titans) January 6, 2018

The only other time it's happened, that anyone can recall, was Brad Johnson pulling it off for the Tampa Bay Buccaneers. Conveniently, Jon Gruden -- Johnson's old coach -- was in the both for Mariota's score, and got a text from Johnson with a video of the touchdown. The former ESPN announcer, who will be announced as the Raiders head coach on Tuesday, showed the world his battery percentage-less telephone with the vid.

Gruden doesn’t use battery percentage. What a psychopath pic.twitter.com/yuFh9v0taL — Will Brinson (@WillBrinson) January 6, 2018

So, yeah, it's a really rare situation for a quarterback to throw a pass, catch the pass and score a touchdown. It's not impossible, but it's pretty freaking close to impossible.

Even harder is predicting this would happen in a very specific game. Someone make sure Allen Matthews plays the lottery this week.