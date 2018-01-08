LOOK: Titans fan predicted Marcus Mariota's TD pass to himself in NFL playoffs
This Titans fan made what is almost certainly the greatest prediction ever
The majority of people making predictions about the Titans-Chiefs playoff game missed badly. That's because a large percentage of people making predictions believed the Chiefs would cover the nine-point spread. And an even larger number of people believed the Chiefs would simply win outright. They did not, with the Titans stunning the Chiefs 22-21 after trailing 21-3 at half.
Very few people predicted the Titans would win and even fewer people predicted Tennessee quarterback Marcus Mariota would throw and catch a touchdown pass on the same play. But there was one guy who actually pulled that prediction off.
On Saturday afternoon, the Titans fan website Titan Sized tweeted out a "what's your prediction for the game" in pretty standard, innocuous fashion.
There are probably a hundred different responses ranging from "Mariota 3 TDs" to "Alex Smith 3 INTs" to "Corey Davis 2 TDs" and whatnot. Except for Alan Matthews, a Titans fan who went out on a limb and predicted something you probably wouldn't expect to see: Marcus Mariota throwing a touchdown to himself.
Check the timestamp: it's 4:26 p.m. ET, which means he definitely did not swoop back in and add this after the play happened. Allen is a real life Biff Tannen, capable of predicting the future, because Mariota did exactly what he predicted.
In the third quarter, Mariota attempted a pass that was deflected by Darrelle Revis into Mariota's arms; the athletic quarterback snared the ball out of mid-air and dove into the end zone for the hyper-rare passing/receiving TD on the same play situation.
The only other time it's happened, that anyone can recall, was Brad Johnson pulling it off for the Tampa Bay Buccaneers. Conveniently, Jon Gruden -- Johnson's old coach -- was in the both for Mariota's score, and got a text from Johnson with a video of the touchdown. The former ESPN announcer, who will be announced as the Raiders head coach on Tuesday, showed the world his battery percentage-less telephone with the vid.
So, yeah, it's a really rare situation for a quarterback to throw a pass, catch the pass and score a touchdown. It's not impossible, but it's pretty freaking close to impossible.
Even harder is predicting this would happen in a very specific game. Someone make sure Allen Matthews plays the lottery this week.
-
Keenum, Shurmur make sense in Arizona
ESPN says the QB and coach combo could head elsewhere together this offseason
-
Mock Draft: Broncos land Josh Rosen
The Broncos are overjoyed to land Rosen, and the Colts get an elite running back prospect in...
-
Manziel trolls Browns for 0-16 season
Cleveland cannot catch a break, even from its former quarterback
-
Pink to sing Super Bowl LII anthem
The pop star will sing the national anthem for Super Bowl LII in Minneapolis on Feb. 4
-
Jags DL says Incognito used racial slurs
Yannick Ngakoue said the Bills offensive lineman was using racial slurs in his direction
-
NOLA paper crushes Panthers after loss
Carolina lost for the third time to the Saints and it's a "you're owned" situation Monday
Add a Comment