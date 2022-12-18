It's one thing to intercept Chargers quarterback Justin Herbert in the end zone. It's another to do it in tandem. But that's exactly what Roger McCreary and Joshua Kalu did on Sunday for the Titans, recording one of the most acrobatic turnovers of the season. With Week 15's matchup tied 7-7 and just 11 seconds left in the first half, Herbert fired a deep end-zone strike to Mike Williams, only for McCreary to get his hands on the ball midair as he hopped out of bounds, volleying it back to Kalu, who promptly toe-tapped to secure the pick in-bounds, rob the Chargers of points and top the day's highlight reel.

McCreary, a second-round rookie out of Auburn, seemingly realized as he snagged the ball that he wouldn't land in-bounds, and since he technically didn't possess it yet, flipped it back to his teammate Kalu, who was already headed in his direction toward the sideline. Kalu, a fifth-year safety on his second stint with the Titans, securely nabbed the pitch from his fellow defensive back and sealed the deal, preventing the Chargers from taking a lead before halftime. It marked his first interception of the year.

McCreary, meanwhile, has been a full-time starter at cornerback throughout his rookie season, entering Sunday's matchup with one pick and four pass deflections playing on the outside.