LOOK: Titans RB Derrick Henry honors memory of Kobe Bryant with $85,000 custom-made necklace

Tennessee Titans star running back Derrick Henry had an $85,000 necklace designed and custom-made to honor the late Los Angeles Lakers legend Kobe Bryant. The necklace is a sight to behold, and looks as expensive as it costs. According to TMZ, Henry reached out to ZoFrost in January shortly after a helicopter accident resulted in the death of Bryant, his daughter Gianna and seven others to have the piece made.

The necklace sparkles and shines from every angle, thanks to the 35 carats of diamonds. Bryant's logo is the backdrop of the necklace and has a mamba snake in remembrance of his nickname "Black Mamba" wrapped around the logo. The piece weighs a whopping 120 grams.

ZoFrost has worked with other NFL players, including Lamar Jackson, Deshaun Watson and Earl Thomas.

Henry had a monstrous performance last season and this offseason as, according to multiple reports, the Titans put a franchise tag on the RB. Unless Tennessee and Henry reach a long-term extension by July 15, his salary will be around $10 million, so it's looking like he can afford this necklace.

Last year, Henry helped the Titans make a surprising run in the playoffs, first eliminating the New England Patriots in the Wild Card round and then eliminating the AFC favorite Baltimore Ravens in the divisional round. The team lost to the would-be Super Bowl champion Kansas City Chiefs in the AFC Championship Game.

Henry finished the 2019 season with 1,540 rushing yards, 16 rushing touchdowns, 206 receiving yards and two receiving touchdowns last season.